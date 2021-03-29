Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 248,154 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $342,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

