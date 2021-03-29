Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,735,657 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,735,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.47% of SL Green Realty worth $313,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

