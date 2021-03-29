Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 567,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.84% of Westlake Chemical worth $296,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $89.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.