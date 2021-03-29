Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.06 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

