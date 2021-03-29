Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Primerica worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

