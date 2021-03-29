Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

