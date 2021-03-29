Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.22% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PSET traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.05. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

