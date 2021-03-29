Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,981,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,693,263.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $655,528. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

