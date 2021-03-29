PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s previous close.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday.

CVE:PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

