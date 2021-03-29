Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $2.77 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,605,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,514,454 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

