Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 4.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.23. 52,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,860. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.