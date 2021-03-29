Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.48 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Prometeus has a market cap of $65.01 million and $7.48 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.62 or 0.00018374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

