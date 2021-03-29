ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 115.2% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

