ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 115.2% in March

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
