ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,925 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.19% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

PSQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

