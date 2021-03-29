ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.38. 65,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

