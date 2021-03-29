Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $6.91 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00007679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

