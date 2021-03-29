Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,800 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the February 28th total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 307.1 days.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. Prosus has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $128.00.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

