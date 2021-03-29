Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ING Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

PROSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 315,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,738. Prosus has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.