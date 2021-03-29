Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 14,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 486,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

