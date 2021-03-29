Provoco Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,962.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 199.2% against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $179,847.03 and approximately $3,962.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

