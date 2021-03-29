PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Third Security LLC owned about 0.35% of PTC Therapeutics worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

