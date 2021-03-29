PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,183. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.