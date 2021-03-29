Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 30,753 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 903,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 677,114 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

