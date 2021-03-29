Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,617 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avangrid by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avangrid by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avangrid by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

