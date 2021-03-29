Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,959 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

