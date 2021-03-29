Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,975 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

