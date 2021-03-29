Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 824,002 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,139,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,002 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,345,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 111,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 336,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

