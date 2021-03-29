Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,135,047. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PD opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

