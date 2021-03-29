Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,150 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.