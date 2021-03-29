Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $48.06 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

