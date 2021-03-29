Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.29 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,432,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,582,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

