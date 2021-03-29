Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.36 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

