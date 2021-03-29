Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Plantronics worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLT opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

