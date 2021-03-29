Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Univar Solutions by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 624,960 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

