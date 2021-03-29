Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.