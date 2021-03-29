Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 133.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

