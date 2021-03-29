Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,676 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of H stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

