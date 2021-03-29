Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,829 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

