Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,072 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

CBT opened at $52.56 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

