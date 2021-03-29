Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $181,911.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,224.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock worth $2,872,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

