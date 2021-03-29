Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,107.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,122 over the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.78 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

