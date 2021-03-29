Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.24% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $589.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

