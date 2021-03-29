Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050289 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 208.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

