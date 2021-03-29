pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Hits $28.84 on Major Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $272,128.85 and approximately $966.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $28.84 or 0.00050025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

