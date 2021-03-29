PumaPay (PMA) Trading 61.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $833,778.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PMA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

