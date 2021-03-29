Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.47 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26). 91,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 485,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £296.07 million and a P/E ratio of 321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.54.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

