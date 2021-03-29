Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.26. 505,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,610. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.