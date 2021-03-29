Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PMO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

