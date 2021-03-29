Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 168,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,394. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.