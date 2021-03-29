Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $12.87 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00022268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $40,860.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 136,130 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

